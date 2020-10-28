Investors trade Broomfield apartments for $62.5M

BROOMFIELD — A pair of California-based real estate investment companies traded the Rockvue apartment complex in Broomfield last week for $62.5 million.

The seller of the 220-unit property at 250 Summit Blvd. was Green Leaf Rockvue LLC, a holding company registered to Green Leaf Capital Partners, which is based in Pleasanton, California.

The firm owns a handful of other Colorado properties around the Denver area and in Colorado Springs. In total, Green Leaf controls more than 7,000 multifamily units in nine states.

Kennedy Wilson (NYSE: KW) bought Rockvue using the newly registered entity Rockvue Apartments Owner LLC. The firm, headquartered in Beverly Hills with local offices in Denver, operates throughout the United States and Europe.

Rockvue features one- and two-bedroom apartments priced between about $1,400 and $1,900. Community amenities include a year-round heated pool, fitness center, bike repair room, clubhouse and dog park.

The purchase price amounted to $284,090 per unit.