Frasier names new vice president

BOULDER — Frasier, a Boulder senior-living community, has named Tomas Mendez vice president of operations. Mendez oversees all resident services and programs throughout the 20-acre community, located at 350 Ponca Place.

Mendez previously worked at Franke at Seaside in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, where he held multiple positions over the last 14 years, most recently as senior director of independent living.

“We are thrilled to have Tomas on board,” Tim Johnson, Frasier CEO, said in a prepared statement. “He brings a fresh perspective and approach to the resident experience at Frasier. He’s an outstanding addition to the team and brings a wealth of senior living knowledge.”

Mendez served as an adjunct professor and visiting faculty member with the College of Charleston for 15 years, and has authored publications on wellness and aging.

“I’m excited to start a new challenge at Frasier and look forward to working with residents and my fellow coworkers,” Mendez said. “I am fortunate to be joining such a respected community that delivers excellent services and programs.”

Frasier recently completed a $100 million expansion.