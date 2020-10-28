Broomfield businessman tapped to fill RTD director role

BOULDER COUNTY — SkySlate Digital Signs Inc. CEO Erik Davidson was appointed Tuesday by the Boulder County Commissioners to serve as the Regional Transportation District 1 director.

Davidson replaces outgoing director Judy Lubow, who is term-limited.

District I consists of the eastern portion of Boulder County, Broomfield and parts of unincorporated Adams and Weld counties. State law requires that the county with the highest number of eligible electors within the district — in this case, Boulder County — fill a vacancy via appointment, according to a Boulder County news release.

RTD directors are typically elected; however, no candidates received enough signatures to qualify for the November ballot, leaving the commissioners with the task of filling the seat.

“Davidson’s business background and financial experience with struggling businesses were cited as being particularly important given RTD’s financial difficulties,” the release said.