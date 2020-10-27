Local credit unions pledge to match wildfire donations

BOULDER — Elevations Credit Union and Premier Members Credit Union, both Boulder-based institutions, have pledged to match donations made for wildfire recovery efforts.

PMCU will match donations up to $25,000 to benefit the Community Foundation Boulder County Fires Fund, according to a news release. To contribute to the Premier Members Fire Relief Fund, visit pmcu.org, go to a Premier Members branch or call 303-657-7000.

Elevations will match donations up to a total of $100,000, the credit union said in a release. On Nov. 1, Elevations Foundation will distribute all funds raised to those displaced by the wildfires in partnership with local agencies supporting those affected.

Learn more and donate at https://members.elevationscu.com/Colorado_Fire-Relief.html.