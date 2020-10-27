Journey Employer Solutions names chief marketing officer

FORT COLLINS — Journey Employer Solutions has named Chris Augusto as its chief marketing officer.

Augusto worked for 18 years for the Colorado Eagles hockey team, most recently as executive vice president for ticketing and marketing. He is a graduate of Colorado State University, where he earned a degree in marketing.

“In our Colorado office, and through our national growth, Chris will make an immediate impact for the Journey family, and we are thrilled to have him on board,” Journey CEO Kevin Welch said in a prepared statement.

Journey offers payroll, payroll-tax management and human-resource services to small and mid-sized businesses and has more than 1,250 clients in several states.