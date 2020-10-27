Inscripta taps new CEO

BOULDER — Genomic engineering firm Inscripta Inc. has hired Sri Kosaraju as its new CEO.

In a statement Tuesday morning, the Boulder company said Kosaraju will succeed former CEO Kevin Ness after almost four years at the helm. Ness will remain with the company as an adviser.

Kosaraju mostly recently was president of medical device maker Penumbra Inc. (NYSE: PEN) from August 2019 to this May, and was that company’s chief financial officer from 2015 to 2019. Prior to that, he was a managing director at JP Morgan Chase & Co.’s health-care and technology, media and telecommunications investment-banking groups for 16 years.

He is also a board member of 10x Genomics Inc. (Nasdaq: TXG), a company co-founded by former Inscripta CEO Ness, and a board member for the COVID-19-focused nonprofit Testing For America.

Ness has led the company since November 2016.

Genomic engineering, also known as “gene editing,” is the process of adding or removing certain parts of a living organism’s genetic blueprint and purposefully creating mutations. The process could be used to treat genetically driven diseases, but manipulating the human genome has been a long-running and intense subject of debate in the medical ethics community.

Inscripta has been among the largest raisers of venture-capital dollars in the region, pulling in $125 million last December in its Series D fundraiser alone.