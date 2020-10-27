Inscripta taps new CEO

BOULDER — Genomic engineering firm Inscripta Inc. has hired Sri Kosaraju as its new CEO.
In a statement Tuesday morning, the Boulder company said Kosaraju will succeed former CEO Kevin Ness after almost four years at the helm. Ness will remain with the company as an adviser.
Sponsored Content
Getting “Traction” in your Business
It’s one thing to build powerful vision, but it is quite another task to make it happen. As Gino Wickman states in his best- selling book Traction, “Vision without Traction is hallucination!” The operating system that flows from the book Traction is called the Entrepreneurial Operating System (EOS). At its core, the system helps organizations and leadership teams reach their full potential and provides a powerful framework for ongoing performance and growth.
Kosaraju mostly recently was president of medical device maker Penumbra Inc. (NYSE: PEN) from August 2019 to this May, and was that company’s chief financial officer from 2015 to 2019. Prior to that, he was a managing director at JP Morgan Chase & Co.’s health-care and technology, media and telecommunications investment-banking groups for 16 years.
He is also a board member of 10x Genomics Inc. (Nasdaq: TXG), a company co-founded by former Inscripta CEO Ness, and a board member for the COVID-19-focused nonprofit Testing For America.
Ness has led the company since November 2016.
Genomic engineering, also known as “gene editing,” is the process of adding or removing certain parts of a living organism’s genetic blueprint and purposefully creating mutations. The process could be used to treat genetically driven diseases, but manipulating the human genome has been a long-running and intense subject of debate in the medical ethics community.
Inscripta has been among the largest raisers of venture-capital dollars in the region, pulling in $125 million last December in its Series D fundraiser alone.
BOULDER — Genomic engineering firm Inscripta Inc. has hired Sri Kosaraju as its new CEO.
In a statement Tuesday morning, the Boulder company said Kosaraju will succeed former CEO Kevin Ness after almost four years at the helm. Ness will remain with the company as an adviser.
Sponsored Content
A reminder from Delta Dental of Colorado
Americans lose more than 164 million hours of work to dental disease, and people with dental benefits are 73% more likely to visit the dentist. Regular dentist visits can detect signs of nutritional deficiencies, general infection, or even more serious systemic diseases.
Kosaraju mostly recently was president of medical device maker Penumbra Inc. (NYSE: PEN) from August 2019 to this May, and was that company’s chief financial officer from 2015 to 2019. Prior to that, he was a managing director at JP Morgan Chase & Co.’s health-care and technology, media and telecommunications investment-banking groups for 16 years.
He is also a board member of 10x Genomics Inc. (Nasdaq: TXG), a company co-founded by former Inscripta CEO Ness, and a board member for the COVID-19-focused nonprofit Testing For America.
Ness has led the company since November 2016.
Genomic engineering, also known as “gene editing,” is the process of adding or removing certain parts of a living organism’s genetic blueprint and purposefully creating mutations. The process could be used to treat genetically driven diseases, but manipulating the human genome has been a long-running and intense subject of debate in the medical ethics community.
Inscripta has been among the largest raisers of venture-capital dollars in the region, pulling in $125 million last December in its Series D fundraiser alone.
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Print + Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Unlimited
$25/mo
billed annually
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
Your promotional subscription will automatically renew at the full rate on the date of your subscription maturity. Reminder notices will be emailed before each auto-renewing payment to the email address on file. You may cancel at any time by calling (970) 232-3143 or emailing bdennis@bizwest.com. Your BizWest subscription also includes a complimentary subscription to the BizWest email newsletter, and you may easily unsubscribe from this at any time by emailing bdennis@bizwest.com.