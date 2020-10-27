Boulder seeks community input on city-manager search

BOULDER — With longtime Boulder city manager Jane Brautigam retiring this week, the city has developed a survey seeking input from the community about what traits and experience residents would like to see from candidates for the position.

To take the survey, which is open through Nov. 10, visit surveys.bouldercolorado.gov/s3/City-Manager-Recruitment-Survey.

Boulder plans to post the position in November, conduct a nationwide search and recruit highly qualified candidates, according to a city news release.