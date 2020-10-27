Boulder County Farmers Market food now available year round

BOULDER COUNTY — Boulder County Farmers Market shoppers can now have their produce delivered or pick their meats and cheese up curbside all year round.

“With the establishment of curbside pick up earlier this year, we created new, efficient systems to put Colorado farmers’ food into consumers’ hands, that allow us to operate through winter,” Boulder County Farmers Markets executive director Brian Coppom said in a prepared statement. “After some of the challenges we’ve had with COVID-19, this is a welcome opportunity to expand the ways we serve the community.”

In-person markets close for the winter on Nov. 21.

To find a pick-up time and location or to order, visit bcfm.org/curbside-pickup.