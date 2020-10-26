Visit Estes Park CEO resigns

ESTES PARK — Eric Lund resigned as head of Visit Estes Park after being asked by the tourism group’s board to leave after less than two years.
Lund resigned on Oct. 10 after reaching an agreement with the organization, according to a statement from Estes Park Local Marketing District president Deobrah Gibson on Oct. 18. The resignation was first reported by the Estes Park Trail-Gazette.
The statement was within an email sent to members of the city’s Board of Trustees, whose emails are available for public review.
“As this was an on-going personnel matter to this point, upon advice of counsel, the District Board did not comment on the matter to allow for a complete resolution before a public statement was made,” the statement reads.
The board and Lund began discussions about a resignation after Sept. 15, but those were kept secret as it was an ongoing personnel matter.
Lund and representatives from VEP did not respond to a request for comment Monday afternoon.
Lund began in the role in January 2019 after approximately six years as president and CEO of the San Diego East County Chamber of Commerce. He replaced Elizabeth Fogarty, who held the position from 2014 to 2017 before becoming director of Visit Grand Junction.
