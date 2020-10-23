Regional chambers take positions on election issues

The various chambers of commerce around Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley have issued position statements on upcoming election issues, and there are some variances in how they view the issues.
Of greatest interest to the chambers are local tax issues and state issues with business implications, such as Proposition 118, the paid family leave proposal.
Here’s a rundown of what the chambers of commerce are thinking about the issues:
Boulder Chamber
- City 2C and 2D: Electrical franchise agreement and utility occupation tax — support both.
- City 2E: Direct election of mayor — support.
- City 2B: No evictions without representation — neutral.
- State Amendment B: Gallagher Amendment repeal — support.
- State Proposition 118: Paid medical and family leave — neutral.
Northern Colorado Legislative Alliance
Chambers in Northern Colorado, including Fort Collins, Loveland and Greeley, participate in the Northern Colorado Legislative Alliance and take positions on statewide issues as a group. Positions require unanimous consent of all chamber boards. NCLA positions are:
- State Proposition 118: Paid medical and family leave — opposed.
- State Proposition 113: National popular vote — opposed.
- State Amendment B – Gallagher Amendment repeal — support.
Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce
- State Proposition 117: Voter approval for creation of fee-based enterprises — support.
Loveland Chamber of Commerce
- City 2A: Sales tax increase — support.
Greeley Area Chamber of Commerce
- City 2-I: Renew city food tax — support.
Longmont Chamber of Commerce
- State Proposition 118: Paid medical and family leave — support.
- State Amendment B: Gallagher Amendment repeal — support.
- City 3D: Amend city charter regarding long-term leases — support.
- City 3C: Water bond issue — support.
