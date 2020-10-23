Helix Property Management purchases two-unit FoCo commercial property for $3.59M

FORT COLLINS — Helix Property Management LLC has purchased a 23,979-square-foot commercial property in midtown Fort Collins.

In a statement from broker Waypoint Real Estate, the Fort Collins-based Helix acquired the office earlier this week from its builder Oakridge Innovation LLC for $3.59 million, or about $150 per square foot.

The building is currently occupied by mental health provider SummitStone Health Partners and yarn store Loopy Ewe on long-term leases.

Helix manages and leases both residential and commercial properties.

