Funding Friday: Boulder biotechs seek to raise up to $94M in stock sales

Welcome to Funding Friday, BizWest’s roundup of companies in Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley kicking off fundraisers.

BizWest reports fundraisers by companies in Boulder, Broomfield, Larimer and Weld counties, as well as Brighton and Westminster through regulatory filings, press releases and other sources. Did we miss a company’s round? Email us at news@bizwest.com.

Notable rounds this week:

Biodesix Inc. priced its initial public offering this week at between $17 and $19 per share. The Boulder lung cancer test developer could bring in as much as $79 million in proceeds from the IPO, and the company overall could be valued as high as $500 million if it trades within that range.

Elsewhere in the Boulder biotechnology sphere, Brickell Biotech Inc. priced its latest stock offering of 20.8 million new shares at around 72 cents per share Thursday night, which would raise approximately $15 million. The news sent the stock’s price tumbling 22% to 56 cents per share as of 11 a.m. Mountain Time Friday.

Other rounds this week (Source: SEC)

Oct. 19: Superbloom Health Inc., Boulder, $120,000 raised out of $1 million round

