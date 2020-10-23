Colorado Public Utilities Commission dismisses exit proceedings between United Power, Tri-State

WESTMINSTER and BRIGHTON — The Colorado Public Utilities Commission partially sided with Westminster’s Tri-State Generation and Transmission Association Inc. in a year-long legal fight between it and its want-away largest customer.
In a statement Friday, the state’s regulatory commission said it didn’t have jurisdiction over the dispute between Tri-State, Brighton’s United Power Inc. and Durango-based La Plata Electric Association Inc. because the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission had declared oversight of the case in August.
Sponsored Content
Longmont Chamber Safety Program Through Pinnacol Assurance Saves Members Money
For over 25 years, Longmont Area Chamber of Commerce members have had the opportunity to save money and improve workplace safety through its safety program, a partnership with member brokers and Pinnacol Assurance.
The commission also said a dispute over whether Tri-State was legally allowed to bring in natural-gas broker MEICO Inc. as a non-utility provider is not a matter it can decide.
“Because this question is a matter of corporate law, not public utilities law, the PUC found it does not have the jurisdiction to decide that question,” the commission said.
The CPUC’s decision is a victory for Tri-State in an ongoing, complex and bitter legal war against United, its largest member.
United and LPEA asked the state commission last November to intervene after Tri-State refused to give them permission to seek other power providers. Tri-State members are required to source 95% of their power mix from the wholesaler, although Tri-State will loosen those restrictions next year.
United has claimed in a lawsuit that Tri-State intentionally misled the co-op into accepting MEICO as a member, which it later used to request federal oversight and further delay United’s efforts to buy its way out of the wholesale contract.
In its own statement, United said it will continue that lawsuit currently in Adams County District Court.
“We know the PUC was put in an awkward position of having to rule on a corporate law decision,” United interim CEO Bryant Robbins said. “…The need of having the District Court hear the case was not unexpected.”
United covers all of Brighton and several smaller towns in Weld County, such as Erie, Frederick, Firestone, Fort Lupton and Keenesburg. It also provides power to parts of northeast Thornton, Broomfield and Lafayette.
© 2020 BizWest Media LLC
WESTMINSTER and BRIGHTON — The Colorado Public Utilities Commission partially sided with Westminster’s Tri-State Generation and Transmission Association Inc. in a year-long legal fight between it and its want-away largest customer.
In a statement Friday, the state’s regulatory commission said it didn’t have jurisdiction over the dispute between Tri-State, Brighton’s United Power Inc. and Durango-based La Plata Electric Association Inc. because the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission had declared oversight of the case in August.
Sponsored Content
How to Overcome the Split Incentive with Solar
For commercial property owners with triple net leases (NNN), recouping the costs of a capital energy improvement can be a barrier to making sustainable investments. See two ways to overcome the split incentive with solar as well as four financial incentives that benefit commercial property owners directly.
The commission also said a dispute over whether Tri-State was legally allowed to bring in natural-gas broker MEICO Inc. as a non-utility provider is not a matter it can decide.
“Because this question is a matter of corporate law, not public utilities law, the PUC found it does not have the jurisdiction to decide that question,” the commission said.
The CPUC’s decision is a victory for Tri-State in an ongoing, complex and bitter legal war against United, its largest member.
United and LPEA asked the state commission last November to intervene after Tri-State refused to give them permission to seek other power providers. Tri-State members are required to source 95% of their power mix from the wholesaler, although Tri-State will loosen those restrictions next year.
United has claimed in a lawsuit that Tri-State intentionally misled the co-op into accepting MEICO as a member, which it later used to request federal oversight and further delay United’s efforts to buy its way out of the wholesale contract.
In its own statement, United said it will continue…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Print + Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Unlimited
$25/mo
billed annually
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
Your promotional subscription will automatically renew at the full rate on the date of your subscription maturity. Reminder notices will be emailed before each auto-renewing payment to the email address on file. You may cancel at any time by calling (970) 232-3143 or emailing bdennis@bizwest.com. Your BizWest subscription also includes a complimentary subscription to the BizWest email newsletter, and you may easily unsubscribe from this at any time by emailing bdennis@bizwest.com.