Broomfield teen wins US Chamber entrepreneurship award

BROOMFIELD — Fourteen-year-old Jack Bonneau recently won the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Dream Big Young Entrepreneur Achievement Award for his company TeenHustl.

TeenHustl workers pick up packages sent to Amazon Lockers and deliver them directly to their recipients to avoid the possibility of theft from porch pirates, according to a chamber news release.

Sponsored Content How to Overcome the Split Incentive with Solar

For commercial property owners with triple net leases (NNN), recouping the costs of a capital energy improvement can be a barrier to making sustainable investments. See two ways to overcome the split incentive with solar as well as four financial incentives that benefit commercial property owners directly. Read More

“Thank you to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce for this national award,” Bonneau said in the release. “With the spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship that this award represents, we’re excited this holiday season to pioneer our Amazon Locker Delivery service. This service will be great for our customers, Amazon and will make our neighborhoods safer by removing the opportunity for porch pirate package theft, while providing teens with great work opportunities.”

© 2020 BizWest Media LLC