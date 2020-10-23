Almost all of Estes Park evacuated as East Troublesome fire advances

ESTES PARK — Officials ordered all but the very northeast portion of Estes Park to evacuate and shut down routes into the town Thursday morning as the East Troublesome wildfire quickly spread through parts of Rocky Mountain National Park.

The remainder of the town not on mandatory evacuation is on voluntary evacuation alert, and Rocky Mountain is closed until further notice. The East Troublesome fire has spread aggressively this week thanks to Red Flag Warning-condition wind gusts to 170,163 acres as of Thursday night.