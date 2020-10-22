Caliber Collision purchases property for third Loveland location

LOVELAND — Caliber Collision purchased land earlier this month to build a third auto-repair shop in Loveland.
A real estate development firm representing the Dallas area-based collision-repair and paint shop purchased the two-acre property at 4280 Woods Ave. from a subsidiary of Stucco-Rite Inc. owner Kurt Georgeades, according to Larimer County property records. That land is a frontage for the Wal-Mart distribution center on the city’s east side.
Loveland development officials confirmed to BizWest that Caliber’s project was approved in September.
Caliber did not respond to a request for comment.
Caliber has two other locations at 1805 Topaz Drive and 5486 N. Garfield Ave., along with shops in Fort Collins, Greeley, Longmont, Boulder, Broomfield and Brighton. It claims more than 1,100 locations across the U.S.
