Yasso launches D2C yogurt sales channel

BOULDER — Yasso Inc., maker of Yasso Frozen Greek Yogurt bars, will now sell its products directly to consumers through a new online store at www.yasso.com/shop.

The bars will still be available at grocery and club stores across the country.

“The significant increase in online shopping this year led us to expedite our DTC timeline, with Yasso now available to order directly to your door,” Yasso CEO Craig Shiesley said in a prepared statement. “The addition of the direct to consumer option provides our fans with a convenient way to purchase our craveable products without having to leave their homes. And we’ll use this new platform to gather feedback from our consumers and continue to look for ways to expand our value proposition.”

Yasso moved its headquarters from the Boston area to Boulder last year to tap into the local and help the company diversify its product offerings in the western United States.

