Polis enacts eviction ban through end of year

DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis has enacted a residential and commercial eviction ban through the end of 2020 as the country approaches a winter where experts believe COVID-19 cases could spike.

The executive order allows tenants to declare protection from evictions if they expect to make less than $99,000 this year, have lost their ability to make full payments due to the virus’ economic disruptions and are likely to be left homeless without eviction protections.

The initial wave of COVID-19 infections and resulting stay-at-home orders caused unemployment to jump to record figures and led to worries that more people living in homeless shelters would allow the virus to spread aggressively.

The state enacted a moratorium on evictions in the spring, but those protections ended in June. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control implemented a national eviction ban in September, but some landlords have been able to force tenants out if those tenants didn’t respond to court summons.

Polis previously instituted emergency orders extending the time that a tenant has to cure an eviction demand to 30 days and asked state officials to work with landlords on rent repayment strategies for their tenants. He also enacted an order banning late fees on renters in recent days.

