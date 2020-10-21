LOVELAND — Services are not yet scheduled for long-time Northern Colorado broadcaster Stu Haskell.

Haskell died Sunday, Oct. 18, one day after his 71st birthday.

Sponsored Content How to Overcome the Split Incentive with Solar

For commercial property owners with triple net leases (NNN), recouping the costs of a capital energy improvement can be a barrier to making sustainable investments. See two ways to overcome the split incentive with solar as well as four financial incentives that benefit commercial property owners directly. Read More

Haskell was Northern Colorado and southern Wyoming market president for iHeart Media radio stations, formerly Clear Channel, at the time of his death.

His radio history in the region began in the 1970s with KIIX-AM and KTCL-FM in Fort Collins. In recent years after stations in the region were merged together within the iHeart organization, he served as market president and general manager of multiple stations that operated from the regional headquarters at 4270 Byrd Drive in Loveland, next door to where he and Thunder Mountain Harley Davidson had established an outdoor music venue.

Scott James, a broadcaster with 97.9 Big Country KXBG and also a Weld County commissioner, said in eulogizing Haskell that he always understood the importance of community service.

“It says on the federal radio license ‘licensed to serve the public trust,’ and Stu Haskell never forgot that. He understood [that] implicitly ,,, and it’s not only our license that required that but also our hearts required that,” James said.

“I always felt he had our back,” James said in reference to working within a large corporate structure. “Stu understood how to satisfy our ‘uppers’ while truly serving our community.”

Haskell leaves behind his wife Cindy, sons Matt and Skylar, sister Julie Gade who also is a broadcaster, and grandchildren. Haskell’s father, the late George Haskell, was a hall-of-fame broadcaster in Nebraska in the Scottsbluff market.

Allnutt Funeral Service — Drake Road Chapel is handling arrangements, but no public services are planned at this time.

© 2020 BizWest Media LLC