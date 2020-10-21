Longmont to consider licensing homeowners looking to rent space

LONGMONT– The Longmont City Council has directed its staff to research what could happen if the city required residential property owners to get licenses from the city in order to rent their homes out.
The Longmont Times-Call reports the licensing may allow for further regulation and inspections of rental units in the city if enacted.
Sponsored Content
Longmont Chamber Safety Program Through Pinnacol Assurance Saves Members Money
For over 25 years, Longmont Area Chamber of Commerce members have had the opportunity to save money and improve workplace safety through its safety program, a partnership with member brokers and Pinnacol Assurance.