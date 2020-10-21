Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition



Longmont to consider licensing homeowners looking to rent space

By BizWest Staff — 

LONGMONT– The Longmont City Council has directed its staff to research what could happen if the city required residential property owners to get licenses from the city in order to rent their homes out.

The Longmont Times-Call reports the licensing may allow for further regulation and inspections of rental units in the city if enacted.


 