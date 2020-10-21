CU students petition for tuition refunds

BOULDER– More than 600 CU-Boulder students have signed a petition asking the system’s Board of Regents to refund portions of tuition as much of on-campus college life is unable to be carried out during the pandemic.
The Boulder Daily Camera reports at least one member of the Board is seeking to form working groups between students and university leaders.
Sponsored Content
Longmont Chamber Safety Program Through Pinnacol Assurance Saves Members Money
For over 25 years, Longmont Area Chamber of Commerce members have had the opportunity to save money and improve workplace safety through its safety program, a partnership with member brokers and Pinnacol Assurance.