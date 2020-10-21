Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition



CU students petition for tuition refunds

By BizWest Staff — 

BOULDER– More than 600 CU-Boulder students have signed a petition asking the system’s Board of Regents to refund portions of tuition as much of on-campus college life is unable to be carried out during the pandemic.

The Boulder Daily Camera reports at least one member of the Board is seeking to form working groups between students and university leaders.


 