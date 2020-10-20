Lightning Systems rebrands as Lightning eMotors

LOVELAND — Electric vehicle powertrain maker Lightning Systems has rebranded as Lightning eMotors.

In a statement Tuesday, the Loveland company said it’s changing its name as part of its expansion into charging station technology and vehicle analytics. The company was mainly focused on building powertrains to replace gas and diesel engines in buses, moving trucks and other medium-sized commercial vehicles.

“We feel our new name, Lightning eMotors, better represents our full-service e-mobility offerings for fleets,” CEO Tim Reeser said in a statement.

The company currently has about 75 full-time employees and 35 contractors and said it plans to double its headcount next year.

Earlier this year, the company began to install and service charging stations for fleet owners and signed an agreement to build hybrid powertrains with Plug Power Inc. (NYSE: PLUG) using both battery power and hydrogen engine-derived energy for Class 6-designated vehicles. Those vehicles have curb weights between 19,500 and 26,000 pounds and are the smallest class that require a commercial driver’s license to operate.

The company previously did business as Lightning Hybrids.

