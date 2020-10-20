Lightning Systems rebrands as Lightning eMotors

LOVELAND — Electric vehicle powertrain maker Lightning Systems has rebranded as Lightning eMotors.
In a statement Tuesday, the Loveland company said it’s changing its name as part of its expansion into charging station technology and vehicle analytics. The company was mainly focused on building powertrains to replace gas and diesel engines in buses, moving trucks and other medium-sized commercial vehicles.
Sponsored Content
Ways to Help Employers Maximize the Value of Virtual Care
COVID-19 has changed several aspects of health care, some for the better. These trends can help increase flexibility, convenience and access and may help more people get the care they need to live healthier lives.
“We feel our new name, Lightning eMotors, better represents our full-service e-mobility offerings for fleets,” CEO Tim Reeser said in a statement.
The company currently has about 75 full-time employees and 35 contractors and said it plans to double its headcount next year.
Earlier this year, the company began to install and service charging stations for fleet owners and signed an agreement to build hybrid powertrains with Plug Power Inc. (NYSE: PLUG) using both battery power and hydrogen engine-derived energy for Class 6-designated vehicles. Those vehicles have curb weights between 19,500 and 26,000 pounds and are the smallest class that require a commercial driver’s license to operate.
The company previously did business as Lightning Hybrids.
© 2020 BizWest Media LLC
LOVELAND — Electric vehicle powertrain maker Lightning Systems has rebranded as Lightning eMotors.
In a statement Tuesday, the Loveland company said it’s changing its name as part of its expansion into charging station technology and vehicle analytics. The company was mainly focused on building powertrains to replace gas and diesel engines in buses, moving trucks and other medium-sized commercial vehicles.
Sponsored Content
Longmont Chamber Safety Program Through Pinnacol Assurance Saves Members Money
For over 25 years, Longmont Area Chamber of Commerce members have had the opportunity to save money and improve workplace safety through its safety program, a partnership with member brokers and Pinnacol Assurance.
“We feel our new name, Lightning eMotors, better represents our full-service e-mobility offerings for fleets,” CEO Tim Reeser said in a statement.
The company currently has about 75 full-time employees and 35 contractors and said it plans to double its headcount next year.
Earlier this year, the company began to install and service charging stations for fleet owners and signed an agreement to build hybrid powertrains with Plug Power Inc. (NYSE: PLUG) using both battery power and hydrogen engine-derived energy for Class 6-designated vehicles. Those vehicles have curb weights between 19,500 and 26,000 pounds and are the smallest class that require a commercial driver’s license to operate.
The company previously did business as Lightning Hybrids.
© 2020 BizWest Media LLC
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Print + Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Unlimited
$25/mo
billed annually
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
Your promotional subscription will automatically renew at the full rate on the date of your subscription maturity. Reminder notices will be emailed before each auto-renewing payment to the email address on file. You may cancel at any time by calling (970) 232-3143 or emailing bdennis@bizwest.com. Your BizWest subscription also includes a complimentary subscription to the BizWest email newsletter, and you may easily unsubscribe from this at any time by emailing bdennis@bizwest.com.