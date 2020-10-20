Hotel occupancy drops across region as summer travel season wanes

While hotel occupancy rates and nightly room prices remained much higher in September than during the spring months early in the COVID-19 outbreak, last month saw those metrics dip as the summer travel season turned to fall.

Bucking that trend was Loveland, where the September average occupancy rate was 64.6% and the average room cost was $94.76, according to the Rocky Mountain Lodging Report as released Tuesday by the Colorado Hotel and Lodging Association. That’s up from 52.6% occupied in August, a month where average rates were $97.72 per night. Loveland was the only city in the region to see month-over-month increases in September.

Sponsored Content How to Overcome the Split Incentive with Solar

For commercial property owners with triple net leases (NNN), recouping the costs of a capital energy improvement can be a barrier to making sustainable investments. See two ways to overcome the split incentive with solar as well as four financial incentives that benefit commercial property owners directly. Read More

Boulder hotels were 53.8% full in September and the average room rate was $121.86. Lodges were 60.4% full in August when the average room rate in the city was $162.49.

Estes Park posted the most expensive rooms in the region with average September room rates of $209.18 per night. The occupancy rate last month was 51.8%. That’s compared to $216.99 and 70.4% in August.

Longmont hotels were 43.1% full last month and rooms averaged $81.84 per night. Those hotels were 44.3% full last month and travelers spent $84.84 per night on average.

Hotels in Fort Collins were 56.5% occupied last month and cost an average of $100.81 per night. August occupancy was 62.1% and the average daily price was $109.29.

Greeley hotels were 56.7% full last month and averaged $82.88 per night. Hotels in August cost $81.42 per night on average and were 52.0% occupied.

Statewide, the occupancy rate in September was 56.7% and the average nightly room rate was $82.88. The month prior, the occupancy rate was 51.1%. On average, travelers in August spent $131.64 per night.

Despite the drop from August to September, occupancy rates and prices remain much higher than in April, when COVID-19 travel restrictions were at their most strict. Those figures were 7% and $132.17 respectively in April.

© 2020 BizWest Media LLC