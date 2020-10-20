Federal judge strikes down gathering restrictions on CO churches

DENVER — State officials say they will appeal a ruling by a federal judge last week that shot down mask requirements and gathering limits for churches.
The Denver Post reports the ruling goes against similar case outcomes where judges found public health orders did not violate religious freedoms.
