Boulder County ends additional COVID restrictions on young adults

BOULDER — Boulder County Public Health has lifted its more stringent rules against social gatherings for 18 to 22-year olds in the county after the demographic saw a dramatic increase in COVID positives in the early weeks of CU-Boulder’s semester.
The Boulder Daily Camera reports health officials there said lower case counts and more testing in the age group led to the decision to ease restrictions back to state and county guidelines.
Sponsored Content
Ways to Help Employers Maximize the Value of Virtual Care
COVID-19 has changed several aspects of health care, some for the better. These trends can help increase flexibility, convenience and access and may help more people get the care they need to live healthier lives.