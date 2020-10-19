UW of Larimer County creates fund for fire victims

FORT COLLINS — United Way of Larimer County is now accepting donations to support individuals and agencies working to assist evacuees and others affected by the Cameron Peak Fire.

The Cameron Peak Fire has grown to be the largest wildfire in Colorado history since it first began burning in mid-August.

Donors can donate online at https://impact.uwaylc.org/CameronPeakFire, by texting “LARIMERUNITED” to 41444 or purchase essential items for displaced families through United Way’s Amazon Charity List, available at bit.ly/LarimerCharityList.

“We are deeply saddened by the Cameron Peak Fire’s extensive damage, both to the natural environment and to the homes and other buildings where our friends and neighbors have built their lives,” Deirdre Sullivan, CEO and president at United Way of Larimer County, said in a statement. “We are grateful for the overwhelming generosity of community members who have stepped forward to offer their assistance.”

The scope of the damage is uncertain, but the fire now exceeds 200,000 acres due to shifting weather patterns and an abundance of fire material. The American Red Cross has expanded capacity for the fire and is providing temporary shelter for displaced families. More than 10,000 Coloradans have been evacuated over the past two months.

When it is safe for community members to volunteer in person, opportunities will be posted on United Way of Larimer County’s online volunteer resource center at www.NoCoVolunteers.org. Individuals interested in volunteering are invited to make a free account on the site, where they can choose to be notified when these opportunities become available.

