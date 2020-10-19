UCHealth launches Longmont electroconvulsive therapy clinic for depression patient

LONGMONT — UCHealth recently opened the UCHealth Refractory Depression Clinic in Longmont.
The clinic, led by psychologist Dr. Konoy Mandal, specializes in electroconvulsive therapy, formerly called electroshock therapy.
This is the first UCHealth facility to offer this treatment, which is used by patients with severe depression or bipolar disorder. It involves a procedure “where small electric currents are passed through the brain while the patient is under general anesthesia,” according to a UCHealth news release. “In much the same way as electric currents to the heart can restore a normal rhythm to patients with an irregular heartbeat, ECT restores the patient’s brain ‘beat’ to a healthy pattern, reversing symptoms of certain mental health conditions.”
According to the health system, new ECT procedures are safer and more effective than in the past. The treatment, along with its often debilitating side effects, has been featured in entertainment and pop culture such as the film “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest.”
“Modern day ECT is very different from ECT in the past. One has to remember ECT was initially developed when electricity was not able to be managed as it is now,” Mandal said. “Now, we can mimic the way neurons communicate between themselves and know where to aim, thanks to PET and Functional MRI scans. And today’s ECT also has 1% of the side-effects of ECT even 10 years ago.”
