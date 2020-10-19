Smoker Friendly buys NC retail chain

BOULDER — The Cigarette Store Corp., the Gunbarrel-based company that owns and operates Smoker Friendly retail stores, has acquired MSMB Inc., a three-store chain in Hickory, North Carolina.
MSMB owners Stewart and Mary Beth Ruehl are retiring, according to a Smoker Friendly news release. Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.
Sponsored Content
Longmont Chamber Safety Program Through Pinnacol Assurance Saves Members Money
For over 25 years, Longmont Area Chamber of Commerce members have had the opportunity to save money and improve workplace safety through its safety program, a partnership with member brokers and Pinnacol Assurance.
“This was a great opportunity to acquire well-run stores that fit into our North Carolina footprint,” Smoker Friendly chief operating officer Dan Gallagher said in the release. “We wish Stewart and Mary Beth well in their retirement.”
With the addition of the MSMB stores, Smoker Friendly owns and operates a total of 160 stores across Colorado, Wyoming, Montana, Nebraska, Missouri, Florida and North Carolina.
The company employs about 800 workers across its retail network.
