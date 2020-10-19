KBI’s former Boulder site lead to serve as Selexis CEO

GENEVA — Selexis SA, a Swiss subsidiary of JSR Life Sciences LLC, has named Dirk Lange its new CEO.
Lange is CEO at KBI Biopharma Inc., a North Carolina-headquartered contract pharmaceutical manufacturer with local operations in Boulder and Louisville; he previously held roles as chief operating officer and Boulder site head. He will remain CEO of KBI, also a JSR subsidiary.
Sponsored Content
Confluence: Colorado Water Summit, virtual event October 22
Confluence: Colorado Water Summit is the only water conference in the region to examine the economic issues surrounding the scarcity of water affecting the growing numbers of residents of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado. Confluence will take a deep dive into issues surrounding rising water prices, and will explore the many facets of water availability, cost, conservation, development and supply.
“While I now oversee both Selexis and KBI Biopharma, life sciences companies will have the freedom to choose their partner of choice as they consider working with us for biologics and vaccine cell line development and/or manufacturing,” Lange said in a prepared statement. “I look forward to working with the talented team at Selexis to improve and uncover new and powerful ways to support our partners in their mission to help patients.”
© 2020 BizWest Media LLC
GENEVA — Selexis SA, a Swiss subsidiary of JSR Life Sciences LLC, has named Dirk Lange its new CEO.
Lange is CEO at KBI Biopharma Inc., a North Carolina-headquartered contract pharmaceutical manufacturer with local operations in Boulder and Louisville; he previously held roles as chief operating officer and Boulder site head. He will remain CEO of KBI, also a JSR subsidiary.
Sponsored Content
How to Overcome the Split Incentive with Solar
For commercial property owners with triple net leases (NNN), recouping the costs of a capital energy improvement can be a barrier to making sustainable investments. See two ways to overcome the split incentive with solar as well as four financial incentives that benefit commercial property owners directly.
“While I now oversee both Selexis and KBI Biopharma, life sciences companies will have the freedom to choose their partner of choice as they consider working with us for biologics and vaccine cell line development and/or manufacturing,” Lange said in a prepared statement. “I look forward to working with the talented team at Selexis to improve and uncover new and powerful ways to support our partners in their mission to help patients.”
© 2020 BizWest Media LLC
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Print + Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Unlimited
$25/mo
billed annually
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
Your promotional subscription will automatically renew at the full rate on the date of your subscription maturity. Reminder notices will be emailed before each auto-renewing payment to the email address on file. You may cancel at any time by calling (970) 232-3143 or emailing bdennis@bizwest.com. Your BizWest subscription also includes a complimentary subscription to the BizWest email newsletter, and you may easily unsubscribe from this at any time by emailing bdennis@bizwest.com.