KBI’s former Boulder site lead to serve as Selexis CEO

GENEVA — Selexis SA, a Swiss subsidiary of JSR Life Sciences LLC, has named Dirk Lange its new CEO.

Lange is CEO at KBI Biopharma Inc., a North Carolina-headquartered contract pharmaceutical manufacturer with local operations in Boulder and Louisville; he previously held roles as chief operating officer and Boulder site head. He will remain CEO of KBI, also a JSR subsidiary.

“While I now oversee both Selexis and KBI Biopharma, life sciences companies will have the freedom to choose their partner of choice as they consider working with us for biologics and vaccine cell line development and/or manufacturing,” Lange said in a prepared statement. “I look forward to working with the talented team at Selexis to improve and uncover new and powerful ways to support our partners in their mission to help patients.”

