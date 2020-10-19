Denver Housing Authority taps San Antonio chief as new CEO

DENVER — San Antonio Housing Authority CEO David Nisivoccia is due to become the next CEO of the Denver Housing Authority after he was named as the only finalist for the job.
BusinessDen reports Nisivoccia and the Authority, a quasi-governmental organization that develops income-restricted housing in the city, are currently negotiating a contract.
Sponsored Content
Longmont Chamber Safety Program Through Pinnacol Assurance Saves Members Money
For over 25 years, Longmont Area Chamber of Commerce members have had the opportunity to save money and improve workplace safety through its safety program, a partnership with member brokers and Pinnacol Assurance.