Denver Housing Authority taps San Antonio chief as new CEO

By BizWest Staff — 

DENVER — San Antonio Housing Authority CEO David Nisivoccia is due to become the next CEO of the Denver Housing Authority after he was named as the only finalist for the job.

BusinessDen reports Nisivoccia and the Authority, a quasi-governmental organization that develops income-restricted housing in the city, are currently negotiating a contract.


 