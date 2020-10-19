City officials in El Paso County accused of targeting rival RV park with regs

CALHAN — A lawsuit has accused a former mayor and city councilmember of Calhan, a town of 800 people in east El Paso County, of using their elected powers to run a RV park out of the city and avoid competition for the park their family owns.

The Denver Post reports the lawsuit, filed earlier this month, alleges the former officials instituted strict rules on new RV parks after a competing company began to form a permanent park near the town, but grandfathered their family’s park into the favorable older rules.