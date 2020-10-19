Boulder County NAACP to host Race in the Workplace webinar

BOULDER — The NAACP of Boulder County and various business groups will participate in a Race in the Workplace webinar Oct. 29, from 1 to 2:30 p.m.
The group will explore common race-based situations that occur in the workplace and sort out best practices for dealing with those awkward, tough moments.
“Our world is becoming more divisive each day; Boulder County is not immune to that. Whether it’s an off-hand comment made innocently or a derogatory word used purposefully, the damage done affects not only the people involved directly but has the potential to harm the entire workplace environment if not dealt with,” according to information about the webinar published on the NAACP website.
Jude Landsman, chair of the Boulder Chamber’s Economic Opportunity Committee, will host the webinar with panelists Annett James, president of NAACP Boulder County; Rick Sterling, founding partner of Sterling-Rice Group; and Frederick Davis, head of talent acquisition at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory.
Registration is open to Boulder County business owners and their staff. Registration is free and can be completed here.
