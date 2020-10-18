Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition



Rocky Mountain Family Vision purchases Fort Collins medical condo for $1.43M

By BizWest Staff — 

FORT COLLINS — Rocky Mountain Family Vision has purchased the last remaining unit in a medical 

In a statement from Waypoint Real Estate LLC, the eye center closed on one of the property’s units at 3609 S. Timberline Rd. on Oct. 13 and plans to start construction within the unit soon. The unit is 5,463 square feet, almost doubling their former location.

Waypoint purchased the property last December for a remodel and said the building is now fully occupied. The other tenant is occupied by Colorado Dermatology Group LLC.

