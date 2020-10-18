Rocky Mountain Family Vision purchases Fort Collins medical condo for $1.43M

FORT COLLINS — Rocky Mountain Family Vision has purchased the last remaining unit in a medical

In a statement from Waypoint Real Estate LLC, the eye center closed on one of the property’s units at 3609 S. Timberline Rd. on Oct. 13 and plans to start construction within the unit soon. The unit is 5,463 square feet, almost doubling their former location.

Sponsored Content Longmont Chamber Safety Program Through Pinnacol Assurance Saves Members Money

For over 25 years, Longmont Area Chamber of Commerce members have had the opportunity to save money and improve workplace safety through its safety program, a partnership with member brokers and Pinnacol Assurance. Read More

Waypoint purchased the property last December for a remodel and said the building is now fully occupied. The other tenant is occupied by Colorado Dermatology Group LLC.