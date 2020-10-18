New president to help smooth EnviroTech’s road

GREELEY — A 41-year-old company that specializes in making roads smoother and safer is blazing some new trails in its executive suite.

Roger Knoph, president and CEO of Greeley-based EnviroTech Services Inc., has handed the title of president to Steve Bytnar, who until Oct. 1 had been the company’s vice president for research and quality.

“I want to see the company continue to grow,” Knoph told BizWest. “I’ve worked a lot on bringing opportunities to the company and help it grow. It’s time to split the positions.

“I am not retiring; I am not going away,” he said. “I am going to be focusing on what I used to spend a lot more time on: working on the company with our partners and bringing opportunities forward. This will allow me to spend more time focused on the company, identifying opportunities in our industry to bring to EnviroTech, and promoting the company.”

As president, Knoph said, Bytnar “will handle the day-to-day functions of the corporation and make sure it meets its annual goals. He’ll focus on forecasting growth, the most important things to work on, and what’s hampering growth.”

A Wyoming native, Bytnar was working for Minnesota Corn Processors, which “manufactured a product we use in de-icing,” Knoph said, “so we got to know each other before he came on board.

“He’s grown with our company along with our key people, so I’m very confident he’ll do a great job,” Knoph said. “That’s what we do: developing others to lead and function in our company, so as we grow, they all grow.”

Bytnar will be steered by what Knoph called the company’s “Golden Document,” a statement that outlines EnviroTech’s culture and mission. “My goal is that the company won’t change with every president we have,” Knoph said. “I want it to grow with the same culture it’s had for the past 40-some years.”

And yet change is inevitable.

With a customer base ranging from public-works agencies to property management, industrial, mining and fossil-fuel extraction interests, EnviroTech Services develops products and processes to make natural and man-made road surfaces smoother and safer, from erosion and dust control in summer to anti-icing developing superior road and surface solutions to preventing and removing icing conditions in winter. But winters generally have been getting milder, creating what Knoph called a “significant impact across the whole company.”

The company and its approximately 120 employees are responding by working “to secure additional stock as we try to increase revenue from non-weather-related products,” he said. “We might be warming, but we’re still not counting on winter going away. Still, we like to tap markets that aren’t as impacted by weather.”

The COVID-19 pandemic created far less impact, Knoph said.

“We’ve been blessed this year,” he said. “We surpassed our goal for winter sales, and when COVID hit, we were in a lull after winter, and we had about six weeks to reorganize for summer. The coronavirus might have cost us a few million in accounts because they changed programs, but that’s about all.”