Ziggi’s Coffee shop, retail building proposed for Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS — Owner-developer FR Cos. applied last month for an addition of permitted use to develop a coffee shop and retail building on North Timberline Road in Fort Collins.
The project would consist of a 624-square-foot Ziggi’s Coffee drive-thru and a 2,500-square-foot retail space with room for two tenants. The buildings would sit at the northwest corner of Timberline Road and International Boulevard, a half mile north of Mulberry Street.
The project will also entail widening Timberline Road to add an additional southbound lane.
FR Cos. president Devin Ferrey said the developer was originally approved for a much bigger, mixed-use project on the parcel that would have included commercial and residential buildings, but had to recalibrate in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The way the commercial market is going, and in the interest of a smaller, safer project, we changed gears,” Ferrey said.
Ferrey said the developer is aiming for a spring 2021 groundbreaking, with the goal to have the coffee shop open in the fourth quarter of 2021 or the first quarter of 2022. That initial phase of construction would also include the improvements to Timberline Road. The retail building will be constructed in a second phase.
