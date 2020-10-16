Three-building industrial development at 2534 headed to Johnstown planners by end of year

JOHNSTOWN — Trade @ 2534, a new three-building, 280,000-plus-square-foot industrial construction project in the 2534 development, has passed the community’s development review committee and will be before the Johnstown Planning and Development Department for approval by the end of the year, said Ryan Schaefer, CEO of NAI Affinity, who is marketing the property.

Groundbreaking for the project is slated for spring 2021, Schaefer said.

Sponsored Content Longmont Chamber Safety Program Through Pinnacol Assurance Saves Members Money

For over 25 years, Longmont Area Chamber of Commerce members have had the opportunity to save money and improve workplace safety through its safety program, a partnership with member brokers and Pinnacol Assurance. Read More

The development will consist of two smaller, front-entry/rear-load buildings of approximately 72,896 and 62,419 square feet, plus one 145,008 square-foot cross-dock building. Schaefer called the cross-dock space, with its higher clearance height and docks on both sides of the building, a “little bit more of a pure distribution product” that provides a “unique opportunity” for commercial real estate investors in Northern Colorado.

The project will take up 16.76 acres within the 600-acre 2534 development at the interchange of Interstate 25 and U.S. Highway 34. The buildings will sit north of Ronald Reagan Boulevard, south of Union Street, east of Trade Street, and west of Weld County Road 3 in Johnstown. The parcel is owned and being developed by Minneapolis-based United Properties, which maintains offices in Denver and Austin, Texas.

The project can potentially go from the 2534 development review committee to groundbreaking in a matter of months because of the expedited administrative process that 2534 has with Johnstown — developments approved by the 2534 committee already highly compliant with Johnstown standards and go through fewer rounds of reviews with the town’s planning department.