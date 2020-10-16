Sobr Safe hires CTO

BOULDER — Sobr Safe Inc. (OTC Pink: SOBR), maker of an alcohol detection system used by bus drivers and truckers, has hired Dean Watson to serve as the firm’s chief technology officer.

Watson was formerly with an unspecified global automotive supplier, according to a Sobr Safe news release.

“My interests have always existed at the intersection of technology, business and the law, and this position with SOBR Safe is the perfect opportunity to deploy my varied expertise,” Watson said in the release. “Moreover, I am passionate about creating safer communities and am excited to align myself with an organization dedicated to driving such material and lasting change. I believe that SOBR Safe’s leadership team is unparalleled for a company of this size and stage, and I am honored to join its ranks.”

