Longmont launches small business grant program

LONGMONT — Longmont officials announced Friday the launch of the new Boost Longmont Business Grant program

The program, funded through the CARES Act, provides grants of up to $15,000 for eligible small businesses and non-profit organizations, according to a city news release.

To be eligible, businesses must have:

25 or fewer FTE employees

Physical address within Longmont city limits

Brick and mortar premises or mobile unit (not a home-based business or home-based non-profit)

Possess an active Longmont sales and use tax license

Be in good standing with any permits, licenses, fees and taxes

Be in operation since Jan. 1, 2020, or before

Experienced a hardship from closure, dramatic reduction in operations or loss of revenue related to the COVID-19 pandemic

Ability to demonstrate how grant funding will support continued operations.

Grants can be used for the following types of eligible expenses incurred prior to Dec. 31 that have not already been offset by other financial assistance or grant funds:

Commercial lease/mortgage and utility payments

Payroll and employee benefits

Debt payments

Inventory, including perishable inventory that was lost due to business closure or a reduction in operations

Revenue lost as a direct result of the COVID pandemic

Equipment that will be an integral structural fixture, supplies, and services in order to reopen/resume/continue operations with COVID-19 safety measures in place, including personal protective equipment, Plexiglas, special cleaning services and supplies, marketing/signs/website design for a modified business model, onsite testing, safety certifications, contact tracing, etc.

Equipment, employee training, or other expenses associated with pivoting business to meet new market demands resulting from COVID-19.

Other working capital expenses demonstrated as a need by the applicant and agreed upon by the city’s grant review panel

Applications will be accepted from Oct. 20 through Nov. 1. For more information, visit www.longmontcolorado.gov/business-resources/apply-for/boost-longmont-business-grant.

