Edgewise Therapeutics taps new CFO

BOULDER — Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. has hired R. Michael Carruthers, a longtime finance head for Boulder-area pharmaceutical firms, as its first-ever chief financial officer.

Carruthers has more than two decades in the Boulder pharmaceutical industry under his belt, including with two companies that have been acquired in the past five years.

He was CFO at Array Biopharma Inc. from 1998 to 2015, which was acquired by pharma giant Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) four years later for $11.4 billion.

He then joined Nivalis Therapeutics, a cystic fibrosis-focused company that merged with Seattle-based Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (Nasdaq: ALPN) in 2017. Since the merger, he has worked as a consulting CFO to health-care and biotech startups.

Edgewise develops genetic treatments for neuromuscular disorders, attempting to mimic missing proteins in patients that lead to forms of muscular dystrophy. Its most advanced drug candidate, a treatment for Duchenne MS, is currently in Phase I clinical trials.

The company raised a $50 million Series B fundraising round last September, on top of a prior $15.5 million round.

