Colorado Center for Arthritis plans new Broomfield location

BROOMFIELD — A proposed 9,500-square-foot arthritis treatment center in Broomfield has entered conceptual review with the city’s planning department.
The project would be a new office for the Colorado Center for Arthritis and Osteoporosis. It would be located on a vacant 1.1 acre parcel in The Flatiron development. The address for the building would be 1910 Coalton Road.
The 9,500-square-foot, one-story building would serve patients with arthritic, autoimmune, and metabolic bone disorders. Clinical areas, including waiting room, reception, exam rooms, and physician offices, will take up about 7,500 square feet, with the remaining space consisting of restrooms and a conference room.
The Colorado Center for Arthritis and Osteoporosis owns and is developing the land. It operates five clinics in Colorado, including three Boulder, Longmont and Broomfield at 2095 W. Sixth Ave.
