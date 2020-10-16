BizWest Podcast, October 16, 2020: Recapping the Boulder Economic Summit & Lisa Hudson

Chris Wood and Lucas High recap the week’s chats at the Boulder Economic Summit, and Chris Wood returns for a conversation with East Colorado SBDC director Lisa Hudson on how the pandemic is affecting the state’s eastern front.
