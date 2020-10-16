30Pearl housing development on track for spring 2021 opening; applications to open in December

BOULDER — 30Pearl, a three-building, 120-unit affordable-housing development in central Boulder, is on track to open on schedule in March 2021, said Ian Swallow, development project manager for Boulder Housing Partners, the city’s housing authority.
One 40-unit building will open in March; the other two buildings, also 40 units each, will open in July. Boulder Housing Partners is running a general waiting list on its website. Applications for specific units in the first building will open in December, Swallow said. Residents will be selected by random lottery, then subject to income verification.
30Pearl will serve residents who earn between 30 percent and 60 percent of the area’s median income. According to the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 2020 median income for Boulder County of $115,100, that would make eligible people earning between $34,530 and $69,060.
“We’ve seen a ton of interest,” Swallow said. “The intent is for everyone to get a fair shot.”
Swallow credited general contractor Milender White Construction Co. for helping the project avoid construction delays related to COVID-19. Swallow said the development used daily on-site temperature checks, staggered lunch breaks, and separate bathrooms for every subcontractor, among other safety measures, to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
“We also managed to get out ahead of supply-chain issues,” Swallow said. “We’ve been pretty fortunate.”
30Pearl consists of 4.6 acres on the 160-acre mixed-use Boulder Junction neighborhood, located south of Valmont Road, north of Pearl Street, east of 30th Street, and west of Foothills Parkway. The former site of Pollard Motors, it broke ground in December 2019.
The project is being developed by Boulder-based Morgan Creek Ventures, which specializes in sustainable residential and commercial development; its projects include the first LEED-Silver residential building in Boulder.
