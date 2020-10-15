Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition



University of Wyoming cancels spring break

By BizWest Staff — 

LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming has cancelled spring break. Instead, students will be attending classes.

The decision, according to a report in the Wyoming Business Report, is meant to help contain the COVID-10 pandemic and enable the university to use the days in the traditional break to make up for other days when students couldn’t come to class.

