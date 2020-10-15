Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition



Foundry Group brings on new partner

By BizWest Staff — 

BOULDER — Venture capital investor Foundry Group has brought Jaclyn Hester on as the firm’s latest partner, according to a Foundry blog post. 

Hester, who has been with Foundry since 2016, is the former executive director of Startup Colorado.

“We think of partners in the very literal sense of the word — someone whom we trust and work with in partnership; someone whose judgment and wisdom we rely upon; someone who embodies the values and the work ethic that we try to exemplify at Foundry,” the post said. “In the life of a venture firm — especially a small one like Foundry — new partners are few and far between. It’s an important decision and one that we don’t take lightly.”

