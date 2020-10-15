DevelopIntelligence bought by Utah firm

LOUISVILLE — DevelopIntelligence LLC, a computer and IT skills instruction program, was recently acquired by Utah-based workforce development firm Pluralsight Inc. (Nasdaq: PS).
““The future of how businesses work is fundamentally changing. As enterprises accelerate their digital transformation strategies, they must provide upskilling programs needed to drive these efforts,” Pluralsight CEO Aaron Skonnard said in a prepared statement. “Together, Pluralsight’s on-demand skill development and DevelopIntelligence’s highly customizable virtual learning programs and strategic consulting services will enable our customers to develop upskilling programs that scale to meet their specific needs while delivering the most effective path to skills development.”
Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
“I am proud of the DevelopIntelligence team and what we’ve delivered for our customers,” DevelopIntelligence founder Kelby Zorgdrager said in a prepared statement. “This acquisition allows us to make an even bigger impact with our current customers while opening up new opportunities to help enterprises develop critical skills needed to innovate and stay competitive.”
