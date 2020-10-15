Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition



Boa Technology sold for nearly a half billion

By BizWest Staff — 

DENVER — The sale of Boa Technology Inc. may be the largest deal involving a Colorado outdoors brand.

The Colorado Sun reported that the Denver company makes a system that securely laces shoes for athletes without having to deal with tying strings. The company sold for $454 million, according to the Sun.

