AGC taps new lead for soon-to-open Boulder plant

BOULDER — Japanese contract drug manufacturer AGC Biologics has hired Jeffrey Mowery as its new senior vice president of operations in the U.S., including the company’s recently-acquired Boulder site.
In a statement, AGC said Mowery will oversee the retrofitting at the Boulder site through to when it’s scheduled to begin production in April 2021, along with AGC’s Seattle plant.
AGC purchased the Boulder location at 5500 Airport Blvd. for $40 million last June from AstraZeneca plc (Nasdaq: AZN), with state support in the form of $6.4 million in job creation incentives. AstraZeneca left the area in March 2018, leaving its plants in Boulder and Longmont unoccupied.
AveXis, now known as Novartis Gene Therapies after a rebrand from its owner Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS), purchased the 692,000-square-foot Longmont facility for $30 million last April and is awaiting federal drug regulator approval to start manufacturing its spinal muscular atrophy drug there.
