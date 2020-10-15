AGC taps new lead for soon-to-open Boulder plant

BOULDER — Japanese contract drug manufacturer AGC Biologics has hired Jeffrey Mowery as its new senior vice president of operations in the U.S., including the company’s recently-acquired Boulder site.

In a statement, AGC said Mowery will oversee the retrofitting at the Boulder site through to when it’s scheduled to begin production in April 2021, along with AGC’s Seattle plant.

Sponsored Content Confluence: Colorado Water Summit, virtual event October 22

Confluence: Colorado Water Summit is the only water conference in the region to examine the economic issues surrounding the scarcity of water affecting the growing numbers of residents of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado. Confluence will take a deep dive into issues surrounding rising water prices, and will explore the many facets of water availability, cost, conservation, development and supply. Read More

AGC purchased the Boulder location at 5500 Airport Blvd. for $40 million last June from AstraZeneca plc (Nasdaq: AZN), with state support in the form of $6.4 million in job creation incentives. AstraZeneca left the area in March 2018, leaving its plants in Boulder and Longmont unoccupied.

AveXis, now known as Novartis Gene Therapies after a rebrand from its owner Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS), purchased the 692,000-square-foot Longmont facility for $30 million last April and is awaiting federal drug regulator approval to start manufacturing its spinal muscular atrophy drug there.

© 2020 BizWest Media LLC