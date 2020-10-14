Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition



Greeley restaurant to have second opening

By BizWest Staff — 

GREELEY — A new restaurant that was cut short by COVID-19 has reopened.

The Greeley Tribune reported that Hog Wild BBQ in Greeley, which opened on March 1 only to be closed two weeks later, will reopen and offer takeout, catering and delivery services.

 

