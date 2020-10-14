Brandzooka taps new CEO, closes Series A raise

BOULDER — Brandzooka, a Boulder-based media advertising platform, has appointed a new CEO and completed a $5.6-million Series A fundraising round.
Company co-founder and former chief operating officer Kelly Dotseth has stepped into the top executive role at Brandzooka, a trade name registered to Assembly Media Networks Inc.
Sponsored Content
How to Overcome the Split Incentive with Solar
For commercial property owners with triple net leases (NNN), recouping the costs of a capital energy improvement can be a barrier to making sustainable investments. See two ways to overcome the split incentive with solar as well as four financial incentives that benefit commercial property owners directly.
She takes over from former CEO Aquiles La Grave, who was hired this month to serve as the chief strategy officer for Denver advertising technology firm TradeUp Technologies Inc.
“Kelly is an incredibly talented executive, and there’s no better person to lead Brandzooka,” Brandzooka chairman Adam Edelman said in a prepared statement. “The company has an incredible opportunity right now, and I’m convinced that we have the right leadership to execute.”
The firm’s Series A investors included Mark IV Capital, Lagomaj Capital, Sweet Moose Enterprises and Rockies Venture Fund, according to a Brandzooka news release.
Brandzooka plans to use the funding for “accelerating platform development and expanding its marketing, media and sales teams,” the release said.
“Given the shift of marketing budgets to digital and the embrace of self-service solutions like ours that help remote teams be more effective, Brandzooka is well-positioned for growth in the COVID era and beyond,” Dotseth said in a statement. “We’re thankful to be in a space that’s thriving in these difficult times, and I’m excited for what’s ahead.”
© 2020 BizWest Media LLC
BOULDER — Brandzooka, a Boulder-based media advertising platform, has appointed a new CEO and completed a $5.6-million Series A fundraising round.
Company co-founder and former chief operating officer Kelly Dotseth has stepped into the top executive role at Brandzooka, a trade name registered to Assembly Media Networks Inc.
Sponsored Content
Ways to Help Employers Maximize the Value of Virtual Care
COVID-19 has changed several aspects of health care, some for the better. These trends can help increase flexibility, convenience and access and may help more people get the care they need to live healthier lives.
She takes over from former CEO Aquiles La Grave, who was hired this month to serve as the chief strategy officer for Denver advertising technology firm TradeUp Technologies Inc.
“Kelly is an incredibly talented executive, and there’s no better person to lead Brandzooka,” Brandzooka chairman Adam Edelman said in a prepared statement. “The company has an incredible opportunity right now, and I’m convinced that we have the right leadership to execute.”
The firm’s Series A investors included Mark IV Capital, Lagomaj Capital, Sweet Moose Enterprises and Rockies Venture Fund, according to a Brandzooka news release.
Brandzooka plans to use the funding for “accelerating platform development and expanding its marketing, media and sales teams,” the release said.
“Given the shift of marketing budgets to digital and the embrace of self-service solutions like ours that help remote teams be more effective, Brandzooka is well-positioned for growth in the COVID era and beyond,” Dotseth said in a statement. “We’re thankful to be in a space that’s thriving in these difficult times, and I’m excited for what’s ahead.”
© 2020 BizWest Media LLC
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Print + Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Unlimited
$25/mo
billed annually
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
Your promotional subscription will automatically renew at the full rate on the date of your subscription maturity. Reminder notices will be emailed before each auto-renewing payment to the email address on file. You may cancel at any time by calling (970) 232-3143 or emailing bdennis@bizwest.com. Your BizWest subscription also includes a complimentary subscription to the BizWest email newsletter, and you may easily unsubscribe from this at any time by emailing bdennis@bizwest.com.