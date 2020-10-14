Brandzooka taps new CEO, closes Series A raise

BOULDER — Brandzooka, a Boulder-based media advertising platform, has appointed a new CEO and completed a $5.6-million Series A fundraising round.

Company co-founder and former chief operating officer Kelly Dotseth has stepped into the top executive role at Brandzooka, a trade name registered to Assembly Media Networks Inc.

She takes over from former CEO Aquiles La Grave, who was hired this month to serve as the chief strategy officer for Denver advertising technology firm TradeUp Technologies Inc.

“Kelly is an incredibly talented executive, and there’s no better person to lead Brandzooka,” Brandzooka chairman Adam Edelman said in a prepared statement. “The company has an incredible opportunity right now, and I’m convinced that we have the right leadership to execute.”

The firm’s Series A investors included Mark IV Capital, Lagomaj Capital, Sweet Moose Enterprises and Rockies Venture Fund, according to a Brandzooka news release.

Brandzooka plans to use the funding for “accelerating platform development and expanding its marketing, media and sales teams,” the release said.

“Given the shift of marketing budgets to digital and the embrace of self-service solutions like ours that help remote teams be more effective, Brandzooka is well-positioned for growth in the COVID era and beyond,” Dotseth said in a statement. “We’re thankful to be in a space that’s thriving in these difficult times, and I’m excited for what’s ahead.”

