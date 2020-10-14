Boulder extends last call to 11 p.m.

BOULDER — Boulder will permit alcohol sales at bars and restaurants until 11 p.m. daily, an hour later than the current 10 p.m. restriction.

The city repealed its coronavirus emergency order issued on Sept. 24 because of a change in the statewide order. Last call for alcohol purchases is tied to the county’s dial level, which is determined by the state’s Safer at Home order. Boulder County is currently at Level 2 on the dial.

The city and Boulder County Public Health have also eased gathering restrictions from Level C to the less restrictive Level A. The orders took effect at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

